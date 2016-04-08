Rich kids lead authorities right to fraudster folks with geotagged Instagram pictures

Rich kids flaunting their lavish lifestyles on social media are leading authorities a trail of evidence to nab their fraudster parents through geotagging attached to photos.

Pics shared on social media are being used as evidence by cyber-security firms to track fraudsters. Picture: Rich Kids of Instagram

Pictures shared on accounts like Rich Kids of Instagram are being used as evidence by cyber-security firms, with social media helping to crack 75 per cent of their cases, the Guardian reported.

Risk solutions and cyber security firm Kroll closely monitors the online presence of ‘rich kids’ of wealthy investors to keep tabs on their whereabouts, managing director Andrew Beckett told the Guardian.

Rich kids providing a location through geotagging attached to posts is a dead giveaway for authorities to see where their parents are spending money, he said.

A "newly acquired private jet" was located and seized after a fraudster’s son shared a photo of him and his old man on Instagram posing with the plane, a cyber-security expert revealed.

The flippant rich kids’ posts are also making their parents vulnerable to fraud and extortion from cybercrime, Mr Beckett said.

Metadata attached to posts can lead authorities to the user’s whereabouts even with the geotagging switched off, Burford Capital director of global judgment enforcement Daniel Hall revealed.

"You can start building up a profile of that individual: where they are; what their interests are; who are they regularly in touch with?" he said.

