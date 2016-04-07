News

Man knocks out complete stranger with rock to the head

Yahoo7 /

A Brazilian man who was allegedly caught on camera throwing a rock at the head of a 61-year-old man, knocking him unconscious, has been arrested.

Brazilian man arrested after knocking out elderly man with rock to the head

Brazilian man arrested after knocking out elderly man with rock to the head

The 22-year-old was arrested on Monday after the shocking footage was passed on to police, Brazilian media reported.

The vision shows the alleged attacker, named locally as Igor Eduardo Silva Taques, casually passing the victim on a sidewalk in Campo Grande, before turning and callously throwing a rock at the back of the man’s head.

Out of nowhere the young man turns around and throws a rock at the 61-year-old victim's head. Photo: Polícia Militar

Paulo Tarso Diogo do Amaral can be seen falling to the ground. He later told reporters he had been knocked out by the blow and was bleeding heavily when he woke up.

Paulo Tarso Diogo do Amaral, bottom left, woke to find blood pouring from his mouth and nose. Photo: Polícia Militar

Mr Amaral, who lived in the area for more than 20 years, said he had been left traumatised by the incident on March 31, after waking to find firemen surrounding him and “a lot” of blood coming from his mouth and nose.

"I could have died, could have injured my cervical spine, could be paraplegic now… Thank God I am well and life goes on,” he said.

