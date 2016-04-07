Man knocks out complete stranger with rock to the head

A Brazilian man who was allegedly caught on camera throwing a rock at the head of a 61-year-old man, knocking him unconscious, has been arrested.

The 22-year-old was arrested on Monday after the shocking footage was passed on to police, Brazilian media reported.

The vision shows the alleged attacker, named locally as Igor Eduardo Silva Taques, casually passing the victim on a sidewalk in Campo Grande, before turning and callously throwing a rock at the back of the man’s head.

Paulo Tarso Diogo do Amaral can be seen falling to the ground. He later told reporters he had been knocked out by the blow and was bleeding heavily when he woke up.

Mr Amaral, who lived in the area for more than 20 years, said he had been left traumatised by the incident on March 31, after waking to find firemen surrounding him and “a lot” of blood coming from his mouth and nose.

"I could have died, could have injured my cervical spine, could be paraplegic now… Thank God I am well and life goes on,” he said.

