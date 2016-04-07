Officials in San Antonio are investigating after a video appeared that seems to show a 12-year-old girl being body-slammed by a police officer.

Video shows San Antonio police officer body-slam 12-year-old girl

Footage of the incident was posted to Youtube on Tuesday showing a school district officer struggling to detain a girl, before lifting and slamming her onto the pavement.

The middle school student’s mother, Gloria Valdez, told KENS 5 the treatment was totally unnecessary.

"All he had to is grab her and put her to the side," Ms Valdez said.

She also disputed reports that her daughter had kicked the officer. "Supposedly he was threatened by her that she kicked him, but in the video her legs never went up," Ms Valdez said.

While it is unclear what led to the incident, the video shows a group of students surrounding the officer and the girl, cheering and laughing at the unfolding struggle.

But the mood rapidly changes, as the girl appears to be body slammed to a collective gasp from the young bystanders.

After a moment of near silence, laughter returns as the officer seemingly hand-cuffs the girl, stands her up and then leads her away.

San Antonio Independent School District said the officer was put on paid administrative leave while the incident wad being investigated, KENS reported.

