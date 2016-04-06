Monster 4.5m alligator killed after farmers find it preying on cattle

And you thought Australian farmers had some scary animals to deal with…

Lee Lightsey and Blake Goodwin says the huge gator is the largest they have ever hunted. Photo: Outwest Farms/Facebook

A farmer and a hunter in the US have killed a monstrous alligator they found surrounded by cattle remains in a pond at Lee Lightsey’s Outwest Farms in Okeechobee, Florida.

"We also discovered the remains what we determined to be cattle in the water. We determined that he was in fact attacking our livestock as they came to drink," hunting guide Blake Godwin told Fox 13 News.

The pair said they spotted the 4.5 metre alligator in the pond on April 2 during a guided hunt on their property.

Posting a photo of the enormous creature to Facebook, they said it was the largest they had ever killed in almost two decades of hunting.

"Lee Lightsey and I had the pleasure of doing a guided gator hunt this morning and killed the largest gator we have ever killed in the wild!! He measured out at just under 15 foot,” Godwin wrote.

Lightsey and Godwin say they have been conducting guided hunts for boar, turkeys and alligators for the past 18 years.

