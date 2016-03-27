Mariah Carey and James Packer's lavish wedding on hold 'indefinitely'

The wedding of the year is in doubts with reports pop diva Mariah Carey and Aussie billionaire James Packer have put their nuptials on hold "indefinitely".

The celebrity wedding was scheduled for March, but with the songbird’s heavy touring schedule and reality TV show combined with wedding planning woes and reported conflict with the Packer matriarch, things are not looking good.

The wedding, previously reported to cost the couple $100 million, has been “indefinitely” postponed, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

It is believed the 77-year-old Ros Packer who holds wholesome country values, and her spotlight-hungry future daughter-in-law “are very different women” and are experiencing a personality clash.

"Ros is a woman raised in the country with very traditional values who has maintained a dignified silence for all the years she and Kerry were in the spotlight ... Mariah is all bells, whistles and flashbulbs ... they are very different women," a long-term family friend revealed.

It was reported members of the immediate Packer family were not planning to attend the ceremony, planned at a private Caribbean island.

Carey has apparently also been on Packer’s back over his smoking habits, only adding fuel to the relationship fire.

