News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Enjoy the little moments': How heartbreaking couple spent their last few months together
'Enjoy the little moments': How heartbreaking couple spent their last few months together

Mariah Carey and James Packer's lavish wedding on hold 'indefinitely'

Mel Buttigieg
Yahoo7 News /

The wedding of the year is in doubts with reports pop diva Mariah Carey and Aussie billionaire James Packer have put their nuptials on hold "indefinitely".

The wedding of celebrity couple James Packer and Mariah Carey is reportedly on hold.

Tornado Swirls Debris at Fort Lauderdale Airport
1:01

Tornado Swirls Debris at Fort Lauderdale Airport
Australian casino boss Packer quits Crown Resorts board
1:25

Australian casino boss Packer quits Crown Resorts board
0302_1800_MEL-Hird
1:13

James Hird reportedly in talks with Fremantle
0302_sun_finance
1:19

House prices fall
0301_sun_finance
1:13

Money supply slow
0223_sun_finance
1:19

Wages improving
Clapper: Russia Undoubtedly Meddled in Election
3:05

Clapper: Russia Undoubtedly Meddled in Election
Trump says he did not tape Comey
2:04

Trump says he did not tape Comey
Capitol Hill Sparring Previews Comey's Testimony
2:25

Capitol Hill Sparring Previews Comey's Testimony
2016 The Choice: The vice presidential debate report card
15:24

2016 The Choice: The vice presidential debate report card
Hurricane Irma Batters Naples, Florida
1:23

Hurricane Irma Batters Naples, Florida
Today in History for April 3rd
1:34

Today in History for April 3rd
 

The celebrity wedding was scheduled for March, but with the songbird’s heavy touring schedule and reality TV show combined with wedding planning woes and reported conflict with the Packer matriarch, things are not looking good.

The wedding, previously reported to cost the couple $100 million, has been “indefinitely” postponed, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

The celebrity couple were planning a $100 million wedding on a private Caribbean island.

It is believed the 77-year-old Ros Packer who holds wholesome country values, and her spotlight-hungry future daughter-in-law “are very different women” and are experiencing a personality clash.


"Ros is a woman raised in the country with very traditional values who has maintained a dignified silence for all the years she and Kerry were in the spotlight ... Mariah is all bells, whistles and flashbulbs ... they are very different women," a long-term family friend revealed.

It was reported members of the immediate Packer family were not planning to attend the ceremony, planned at a private Caribbean island.

Carey has apparently also been on Packer’s back over his smoking habits, only adding fuel to the relationship fire.

RELATED VIDEO:

Back To Top