Lucky escape as car flips, plunging from fourth-storey car park

A shocking video captures the moment a car falls from a fourth-storey car park, flips, then crashes on to the footpath below, landing upside down.

The security-camera footage, released by Baltimore Country Police, records the confronting incident at 9am on 14 March, in the town of Towson, in Baltimore, US, where the driver was lucky to escape without serious injury.

The clip, released on Wednesday, shows a quiet street moments before parts of the concrete building wall crumbles as a car comes crashing into the ground meters below, sending smoke and debris flying.

It is believed 23-year-old Lindsay Taylor Cook was pulling into a parking space on the fourth floor of a parking garage when her vehicle, an Audi Q5 SUV, went too far forward, crashed through the concrete barrier, and fell to the street below.

Ms Cook, was not seriously injured in the crash despite her car landing on its roof, police have confirmed, but was transported to hospital.

The incident is being investigated.

