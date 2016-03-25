News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Lucky escape as car flips, plunging from fourth-storey car park

Mel Buttigieg
Yahoo7 /

A shocking video captures the moment a car falls from a fourth-storey car park, flips, then crashes on to the footpath below, landing upside down.

The Audi plunges to the footpath. Source: YouTube/Official Baltimore County Police & Fire

The Audi SUV fell from a four-storey car garage, rolled over and collided with the footpath upside down. Picture: Facebook/Baltimore County Police & Fire

0301_1800_wa_attack
1:33

Thief bashes worker repeatedly in the face with a bottle
Best Buy to shut 250 phone stores
1:07

Best Buy to shut 250 phone stores
0301_sun_rockmelon
1:56

Two dead in listeria outbreak caused by contaminated rockmelon
Ruined shop still smoking after blast kills four in UK's Leicester
0:45

Ruined shop still smoking after blast kills four in UK's Leicester
0226_1800_MEL-JunkFood
1:51

New report calls for junk food to be banned from supermarket checkouts
0226_1800_SYD-RamRaid
1:28

Thieves steal bourbon, whisky in Watsonia ram raid
Salt and Straw using food waste in seasonal flavors
3:40

Salt and Straw using food waste in seasonal flavors
EpiPen maker warned by FDA after voluntary recall
2:07

EpiPen maker warned by FDA after voluntary recall
0125_1800_SYD-Babies
1:35

Flat Head syndrome babies at ‘greater risk’ of developmental delays
1124_0500_nat_obesity
0:32

Portion sizes feeding childhood obesity crisis
0103_1800_sa_hoons
1:49

Claims former political candidate fired shots at rev-heads
The 'new' Whole Foods vs. Trader Joe's: Which is cheaper?
1:20

The 'new' Whole Foods vs. Trader Joe's: Which is cheaper?
 

The security-camera footage, released by Baltimore Country Police, records the confronting incident at 9am on 14 March, in the town of Towson, in Baltimore, US, where the driver was lucky to escape without serious injury.

The fourth-storey car park from which the car fell. Picture: Facebook/Baltimore County Police & Fire

The clip, released on Wednesday, shows a quiet street moments before parts of the concrete building wall crumbles as a car comes crashing into the ground meters below, sending smoke and debris flying.

It is believed 23-year-old Lindsay Taylor Cook was pulling into a parking space on the fourth floor of a parking garage when her vehicle, an Audi Q5 SUV, went too far forward, crashed through the concrete barrier, and fell to the street below.

Debris went flying from the concrete walls of the building as the Audi plunged. Picture: Facebook/Baltimore County Police & Fire

Ms Cook, was not seriously injured in the crash despite her car landing on its roof, police have confirmed, but was transported to hospital.
The incident is being investigated.

RELATED:

Back To Top