Burning man stops traffic while running across US motorway

Confronting footage of a man covered in fire and running through traffic, has emerged, recorded on a Kentucky highway by a passing motorist.

In the video a man pulls over a busy road, telling a child strapped in the back seat to “stay here” while he checks on the commotion.

At least three other people have rushed to the burning man’s aid, including an off-duty fire major, attempting to extinguish the flames.

“Lay down,” one man yells repeatedly at the burning man, before he fans the blaze with a blanket, while a hysteric woman can be heard yelling instructions to “cover him up”.

Another man removes his shirt and covers the man’s body to help extinguish the flames.

During the ordeal, the man filming asks “is he ok,” before he walks back to his car telling onlookers “my baby’s in the car”.

Reports allege the man doused himself with gasoline and set himself on fire, after an argument with his partner.

It is believed the Lexington man walked away from the ordeal with severe burns.

The disturbing video recorded on March 1 has been watched on YouTube more than 283,000 times since it was posted two weeks ago, with many viewers condemning the man who filmed the ordeal for asking if the burning man was “okay”.

“I'm going to stop in the middle of the street and leave my child alone in a car while I get out and ask if a man with 6 foot flames coming off his body is alright. This fool smh,” posted one viewer.

“Pretty sure thats the opposite of okay,” wrote another.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline 13 11 14, Mensline 1300 789 978, or Kids Helpline 1800 551 800

