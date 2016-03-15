Eight firefighters injured after burning townhouse wall collapses

The moment a burning wall collapsed on firefighters who were battling a blaze at a US home has been captured on video.

Eight firefighters were injured in the incident in the early hours of Monday morning, after they arrived to find the townhouse completely engulfed in flames.

The video shows a group of firefighters standing at the front of the house, with sparks and flames shooting out as the try to hose down the blaze in Germantown, Maryland.

A huge burst of flames is followed by what seem to be an explosion of dust and debris, before the front wall of the building collapses onto the firefighters.

Police and fire crews worked to release the trapped firefighters and eighter were transported to hospital, NBC reported.

Incredibly, the injuries they suffered were all reportedly non-life-threatening.

Local media reported three families were displaced because of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

