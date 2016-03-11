Trump supporter sucker-punches protester at rally

Scenes turned nasty at a Donald Trump rally in North Carolina when a Trump supporter stood up and sucker-punched a protester.

Rakeem Jones was being removed from the rally for protesting when he was suddenly on the receiving end of a hook to the face before being pushed to the ground by law enforcement officers.

“Boom, he caught me,” Jones told The Washington Post in a telephone interview.

“After I get it, before I could even gain my thoughts, I’m on the ground getting escorted out. Now I’m waking up this morning looking at the news and seeing me getting hit again.”

The attack was caught on video and posted to YouTube and social media before going viral.

Jones said went to the rally with four friends — including a white woman, a Muslim and a gay man — as a "social experiment."

He said unprovoked attacks are becoming a regular occurrence at political rallies, with police turning a blind eye.

“It’s happening at all these rallies now, and they’re letting it ride,” Jones told the Washington Post.

“The police jumped on me like I was the one swinging.

“My eye still hurts. It’s just shocking. The shock of it all is starting to set in. It’s like this dude really hit me, and they let him get away with it. I was basically in police custody and got hit."

A man has been arrested in connection with assaulting Jones during the rally.

