Stressed doctor breaks down, too busy to help her father prep for surgery

The tear-jerking moment a tired and stressed doctor broke down in tears while at breaking point was captured on video, two weeks before she collapsed with exhaustion and dehydration.

Stressed doctor Salwa Malik breaks down on camera, revealing she was too busy to help her own father prepare for surgery. Picture: BBC

The moving footage, recorded for a BBC television program Inside Out, speaks volumes about the pressures emergency staff face every day.

Dr Salwa Malik, a 31-year old accident and emergency registrar at a London hospital, is reduced to tears as she speaks about a stressful day that took her to breaking point.

The doctor is upset she wasn’t available for her father who was undergoing a procedure that day, and waited for her to finish work the previous evening so he could ask her some questions.

Emergency doctors as stressed as soldiers

"I was supposed to finish at eight o'clock. I didn't finish until about 1.30am and I didn't get home until about two o'clock. It was only at two o'clock in the morning that I realised my own father was waiting for me, to talk to me about the operation he was going to have that day, and he wanted to talk to me about the anaesthetic as well," she said.

"I just felt really bad because his daughter is a doctor and I felt I couldn't look after my own father."

She wipes her eyes and continues: "But I was trying to look after someone else and that's really difficult. I feel like I've totally failed as a daughter."

The program revealed Dr Malik collapsed while working, suffering from dehydration, low blood sugar and a heart rate of 150.

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) told BBC in a statement that staff are more comfortable at reporting stress and mental health problems, and that they are aware that there is more support available to them.

"Nonetheless we cannot be complacent as progress is uneven and more action is required," it said.

