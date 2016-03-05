Cardinal Pell said meeting Australian sex abuse survivors was 'hard' and vows to help

Cardinal George Pell said he would not resign over the Catholic Church child abuse scandal as it would only create an admission of guilt.

Vatican finance chief has spent the past four days giving testimony to the Royal Commission into child sexual abuse in the Catholic church in the diocese in Ballarat and then in Melbourne.

Cardinal Pell told Herald Sun and Sky reporter Andrew Bolt he had become a hate figure, in his only one-on-one Australian interview.

Cardinal Pell said he was never specifically told about priests sexually abusing children but should have done more to investigate rumours.

He choked back tears as he described meeting of Australian victims of priest sex abuse as "hard" and vowed to work to ensure suicide "is not an option" for them.

“I’ve just met with about a dozen Ballarat survivors, support people and officials and I’ve heard each of their stories and their suffering. And it was hard,” he said.

“One suicide is too many... I commit myself to work with the group to try and stop this so that suicide is not seen as an option for those who are suffering.”

“I fully concede the terrible crimes that have happened,” he told Bolt.

The cardinal blamed Bishop Mulkearns for not stopping pedophile priest Gerard Ridsdale’s access to children.

“What was so overwhelmingly implausible is that we’ve probably got the worst pedophile in Australia active and we’ve got a bishop who didn’t just give him a second chance but repeatedly refused to act,” he said.

“The evidence is very clear we the consultors weren’t told.”

Arriving in Rome this week, the Ballarat abuse victims were furious to learn the Vatican never received a request for the Pope to meet with the group.

This is despite the group claiming to have sent several emails and paperwork to the Pope’s offices, and had assurances from Cardinal Pell and his staff they would do all they could to make the meeting happen.

RELATED: