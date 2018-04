Video footage has captured the moment a fire tornado twisted through a Missouri brush fire, twirling flames across the horizon.

While Southern Platte Fire Protection District fire fighters were battling a wildfire near the town of Beverly last Thursday, they were gobsmacked at the sight of the blaze as it whirled furiously in the sky.

“Oh that’s freakin’ awesome,” says one firefighters in the unreal video.

The fire burned over 607 hectares.

