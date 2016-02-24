Master of camouflage brings his art online, but can you spot him?

The art of camouflage is a matter of life and death in the field of combat, and one man who appears to know more about it than most is US Marine Brent Downing.

He runs his own Youtube channel documenting the techniques of militaries around the world and some of his videos show his skills to be incredibly - scarily - successful, rendering him almost impossible to see.

Mr Downing's ‘Camouflage effectiveness series’ covers various environments, from desert to woodland to snowy peaks.

He recounts how they were developed for use in battlefields from Vietnam to Afghanistan and Iraq.

Through more than 60 tutorial videos, Mr Downing guides viewers through camouflage patterns, how to cover their face, weapon and “even the pack on your back”.

“Individual camouflaging techniques can increase your survivability on the battle field by reducing the ability of the enemy to visually detect you,” Mr Downing noted.

