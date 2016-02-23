Police officer mocks the law in video while driving on duty

News

Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
The 10-second video shows Clayton County police officer Anthony Walker, from Georgia, in uniform and driving a police cruiser while on duty, saying: “I can’t drive and Facebook. It’s illegal, it’s against the law”.

“No, no," he jokes, while mockingly shaking his head.

Georgian officer Anthony Walker is in hot water after posting an unauthorised video of himself while driving a police car to Facebook. Picture: LiveLeak

While he was only joking around on his private Facebook page and sending a video message to a friend, he could face disciplinary action over it.

The woman who received the video laughed at first but then criticised Walker.

“This is Clayton County, Georgia, police officer Anthony Walker making a mockery of Georgia state law by Facebooking while driving his police cruiser," she posted on Facebook.

Shaquille O'Neal joins Florida cop to surprise kids in neighbourhood basketball game

Clayton County Police Chief Michael Register told 11 Alive News that Walker admitted to the video on Monday and took responsibility for it.

The chief said the issue isn't so much as what Walker was saying on the video, it's that he was shooting it while on duty and apparently while driving.

The officer could face disciplinary action over the video. Picture: LiveLeak

"Driving a car was serious – whether you’re a police officer or an everyday citizen," he said.

“And you don't need to do anything that deviates your attention, whether it be texting, whether it be recording or talking. You need pay attention to the road. As a police officer, we need to set an example."

Chief Register is investigating possible departmental violations the officer may have committed, including driving unsafely and publishing a video in uniform without approval.

He said officers aren't supposed to text or video while driving their patrol cars unless they're on official business. In that case, state law allows them to do so.

"I think that many times across the nation, people who work at various organisations sometimes do things on social media that, when they really think about it, probably wish they hadn't.”

The chief said the police department would be fair to the young officer while assuring he takes accountability for his actions.

