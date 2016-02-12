Richard Branson attacked by stingray

Tycoon Richard Branson has been attacked by a stingray while on a conservation trip in the Cayman Islands.

The Virgin Records founder joined ocean conservationist Guy Harvey for a special swim with stingrays off the coast of Grand Cayman this week and one of the creatures confused Branson for food and bit into his arm.

The businessman showed a picture of a bloody and bruised bite mark on his forearm on Twitter.com and told fans he was bitten "by a shark".

He later recalled the incident on his website, writing, "We were surrounded by stingray, as well as stunning coral reefs and tropical fish ... But the rays were feeding all around, and they mistook yours truly for their food. Suddenly I felt a painful sensation on my wrist - they have one heck of a painful kiss! Rays are actually part of the shark family, so I've now been kissed by a shark.

"We made it back to shore and I put on a brave face as I got some treatment ... I'm still proudly campaigning to protect rays, even if I did get kissed! Apparently it gives seven years good luck."

It was not the only injury Branson suffered on his trip - he also crashed into a glass door and cut his eye, requiring three stitches.

He admitted, "I was feeling rather woozy, and quite embarrassed, but I was still smiling."