Video shows BASE jumper land in razor wire

Footage has emerged of a BASE jump gone calamitously wrong, resulting in a razor wire finish and 40 stitches.

The video, which was posted to LiveLeak on Thursday, was taken close to city train tracks.

The jumper’s head-cam shows him look down over the tracks and then up to his parachute, with the vast expanse of city buildings ahead.

After counting from three to one, he jumps towards the train tracks but finds himself quickly crashing into a very narrow wall.

His feet and legs plunge through the bordering razor wire as his bottom crashes firmly into the narrow concrete top.

Ouch. The jumper reportedly had to get 40 stitches for his troubles.

But his was far from the first BASE jump to go wrong.

As an extreme sport, videos that emerge from BASE jumping are often spectacular but some jumps result in serious injuries, even death.