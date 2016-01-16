News

Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

Police release vision of violent attack on man sleeping rough on the street

Kate Burke
Yahoo7 News

Police in the UK are searching for two men involved in a sickening attack on a man who was sleeping rough on the street.

CCTV cameras captured the ‘unprovoked and violent’ assault, which took place in Worcester around 3.15am on November 6.

The vision recently released by police shows the two men, who are believed to have been in a nightclub, turn onto the street where a man is sleeping up against a building.

The man ran up to the victim and kicked him in the head. Source: West Mercia Police.

When one of the men spots the vulnerable man on the floor, he runs up towards him and appears to kick him in the head.


The other man then appears to shout at the victim, before the pair walk away.

The alleged attackers friend, appears to have said something to the victim, before fleeing the scene.Source: West Mercia Police.

While the victim did not sustain serious injuries, he was left shaken by the incident.

Police Constable Catherine Broadfield told the Worcester Observer that such unprovoked assaults would not be tolerated.

“This was an unprovoked and violent attack against a vulnerable man,” she said.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may recognise the men in the images to please contact police. This was a despicable act and behaviour like this will not be tolerated.”

Just last week, police in Australia released vision of a one-punch attack that occurred in Civic in the ACT.

A Brandon man handed himself into police shortly after the vision went viral.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of recklessly inflict grievous bodily harm on Friday.

