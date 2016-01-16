Explosion at cafe in Mexico City leaves at least 10 people injured

News

Yahoo7 News /

CCTV cameras have captured the terrifying moment a café in Mexico City exploded, sending debris flying across a road during the morning rush hour.

The explosion, which is believed to have been caused by a gas leak, has left at least 10 people injured.

The explosion sent debrise flying across a busy road during the morning rush hour.

The Center for Attention to Emergencies and Civil Protection of Mexico City said the youngest casualty was eight years old, the Daily Star reports.



Local media source Noticias MVS said no fatalities have been confirmed.

Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera, who referred to it as a gas explosion, urged residents to avoid the area.

"Emergency bodies are working in a gas explosion at a cafe in Félix Cuevas and Recreation. Avoid the area,” he said in a tweet.



The building, which appears to have sustained extensive damage in the blast, has been cordoned off while the cause of the explosion is investigated.

A number of other businesses were damaged in the blast and tables, chairs and debris were sent flying across the road.

