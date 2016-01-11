News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
CA hands down massive Smith, Warner, Bancroft bans
Historic bans bring end to Australian cricket's most tumultuous week

Filipino terror groups pledge allegiance to ISIS, form 'Islamic State satellite'

Nicholas McCallum
Yahoo7 News /

Four Islamic militant groups in the Philippines have reportedly formed together to create a satellite of the Islamic State in Southeast Asia, pledging allegiance to caliphate in the Middle East.

Robots make for indispensable mates in ageing Japan
1:39

Robots make for indispensable mates in ageing Japan
Winged bull unveiled as Trafalgar Square's fourth plinth
0:59

Winged bull unveiled as Trafalgar Square's fourth plinth
Spanish Police Arrest Two in Barcelona on Suspicion of Selling Stolen Art to Finance IS
1:26

Spanish Police Arrest Two in Barcelona on Suspicion of Selling Stolen Art to Finance IS
China says N.Korea's Kim pledges denuclearisation during visit
1:19

China says N.Korea's Kim pledges denuclearisation during visit
Japan's robot revolution helps care for the elderly
1:06

Japan's robot revolution helps care for the elderly
0328_1800_sa_hospital
1:24

RAH slammed for overcrowding
0328_1800_vic_teenhiker
1:49

Teen who fell 10 metres hiking makes remarkable recovery
0328_0500_nat_queensland
0:22

Queensland storms predicted
0326_sun_news
9:50

News Headlines: Monday 26 March
Casualties Reported Following Suicide Blast in Shia Area of Kabul
0:51

Casualties Reported Following Suicide Blast in Shia Area of Kabul
Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
3:12

Floods and Strong Winds Batter North Carolina's Outer Banks
Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
0:33

Dogs, Sleds, and Snow: The Iditarod Trail Race Begins
 

A video reportedly released from the southern Philippines island of Mindanao shows a number of former rival Islamic terror leaders pledging allegiance to the Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The video had been circulating on Islamist forums on the dark web since January 4 but has since been removed, Rappler.com reports.

Four formerly separate terror groups have reportedly formed as one and pledged allegiance to the ISIS.

The Filipino island of Mindanao in Southeast Asia. Source: Google Maps

The new, self-declared ISIS province is situated in the south of the country, which has long been a hotbed to Islamic separatists along the Malaysian border.

Reports that agents from the Middle East were heading to the region have circulated for more than a year but they were dismissed as not credible due to the protracted armed conflict.

The leaders of the different groups have declared an Islamic State satellite in the Philippines.

Terror groups in the Philippines have been flying the same "black flag" used by ISIS for at least four years, according to Rappler.com, and claimed to have ties to ISIS for some time.

However, the Filipino military has downplayed links to the terror group in the Middle East.

Some terror groups in the Philippines have been flying the ISIS 'black flag' for several years.

"They’re not really ISIS," Philippines military spokesman Colonel Restituto Padilla told reporters in December.

"We view them as mere criminal gangs."

National security adviser Cesar Garcia said: "ISIS has no training camps in the Philippines."

The country's military has dismissed the ISIS connection, but a terror expert said the combined groups would pose a significant challenge.

Terror expert Rohan Gunaratna told Rappler.com the the combined terror groups would create far greater problem for the Philippines government than the separate groups.

"The ISIS-initiated merger of the fighting formations and unifications of the leaders will present an unprecedented challenge to the Manila government," he said.

"ISIS is likely to create a safe haven in Basilan and mount operations from the Sulu archipelago into both the Philippines and Malaysia."

News break – January 11

Back To Top