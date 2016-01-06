A man strangled and dismembered his wife, entombed her head in concrete and then used the concrete block as a weight to drown himself in an Austrian lake, authorities said on Tuesday.

Man entombed wife's head in concrete before using it to drown himself. Photo: AP

Police official Gottfried Mitterlehner said the couple were a 72-year old man and his 71-year old wife from Germany but did not further identify them.

Officials told reporters the head was found in a block of concrete in a bag attached to the man's hand. The other hand was also weighed down.

The corpse and the bag were recovered by police divers from the waters of Traunsee Monday.

A day earlier, two suitcases containing the woman's remains were found floating close to the lake's shore near the town of Gmunden, around 80 kilometers east of Salzburg.

