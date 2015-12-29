Police chases, hit-and-runs, assaults and appalling driving caught on camera at one intersection

If you think that you live on one of the world’s craziest streets, you need to take a look at this.

CCTV cameras at a home in British Columbia in Canada have managed to capture an incredible amount of drama, which all took place at a single intersection in Chilliwack.

Speeding motorists and drivers who fail to stop are just the beginning of things to worry about at the Reece and Williams street intersection, according to a 12-minute-long video montage uploaded by YouTube user Rob I.

This year alone, CCTV cameras captured drivers doing burnouts, handbrake turns and three-point turns right in the middle of the intersection.

Some motorists were captured reversing the whole way down the street, while others were caught mounting the kerb or just coming to a stop in the middle of the road.

Then there were the prangs, car crashes and hit-and-runs.

On July 31st, a cyclist was knocked over by a white vehicle that just kept on driving. Then five days later another cyclist was hit by a yellow vehicle.

The area appears to be a hot spot for a whole range of criminal activity.

Throughout 2015 the street cameras captured a small gang of youths beating up a boy, multiple police chases and police and sniffer dogs roaming the street.

Meanwhile, cameras in the backyard and the garage captured trespassers, as well as multiple thieves and crooks who attempted to break into the property.

To top it all off, the camera also caught raccoons and deer running around the road.

Hopefully 2016 will be a quieter year for the residents of this Canadian street.

Here are some other terrible drivers that have been caught on camera.