News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Men who saved boy from house fire, which killed two children and an adult, hailed as heroes
How a family saved a little boy trapped in a house fire that killed three others

Police chases, hit-and-runs, assaults and appalling driving caught on camera at one intersection

Yahoo7 News /

If you think that you live on one of the world’s craziest streets, you need to take a look at this.

0306_1800_qld_driver
1:40

Motorists blocking major intersections could face hefty fines
0303_1800_sa_teen
1:16

An SA community reeling from death
Van With Broken-Out Windows Seen at White House Security Barrier After Collision
0:31

Van With Broken-Out Windows Seen at White House Security Barrier After Collision
Accident Involving Pedestrians Snarls Traffic Near Penn Station, Madison Square Garden
0:41

Accident Involving Pedestrians Snarls Traffic Near Penn Station, Madison Square Garden
0711_1800_PER-Intersections
2:02

Review into Perth's most chaotic traffic intersections
0417_1800_sa_crash
1:42

Horror fatal car accident resulting in multiple deaths
1229_1800_PER-TeenKilled
1:50

Teen dies after Perth motorbike crash
0805_1600_nat_intersection
0:25

New York intersection swallowed by sinkhole
Pedestrian, Apparently Tired of Waiting, Races Across Intersection and Gets Slammed by Tesla
0:55

Pedestrian, Apparently Tired of Waiting, Races Across Intersection and Gets Slammed by Tesla
Stuck Floormat Causes Van Driver to Run Red Light, Hit Pedestrians in NYC
0:57

Stuck Floormat Causes Van Driver to Run Red Light, Hit Pedestrians in NYC
0601_cement
0:16

Cement truck smashes into car
0319_1130_nat_putin
0:26

Vladimir Putin reelected in landslide victory
 

CCTV cameras at a home in British Columbia in Canada have managed to capture an incredible amount of drama, which all took place at a single intersection in Chilliwack.

Speeding motorists and drivers who fail to stop are just the beginning of things to worry about at the Reece and Williams street intersection, according to a 12-minute-long video montage uploaded by YouTube user Rob I.

The dark vehicle managed to hit the red car while doing a three-point turn right in the middle of the intersection. Source: YouTube/ Rob i.

This year alone, CCTV cameras captured drivers doing burnouts, handbrake turns and three-point turns right in the middle of the intersection.

Some motorists were captured reversing the whole way down the street, while others were caught mounting the kerb or just coming to a stop in the middle of the road.

This white vehicle didn't stop after side swipping two cyclists at the intersection. Source: YouTube/ Rob i.

Then there were the prangs, car crashes and hit-and-runs.

On July 31st, a cyclist was knocked over by a white vehicle that just kept on driving. Then five days later another cyclist was hit by a yellow vehicle.

A police officer and dog walk along the street. Source: YouTube/Rob i.

The area appears to be a hot spot for a whole range of criminal activity.

Throughout 2015 the street cameras captured a small gang of youths beating up a boy, multiple police chases and police and sniffer dogs roaming the street.

A boy is beat up by other youths in broad daylight. Source: YouTube/ Rob i.

Meanwhile, cameras in the backyard and the garage captured trespassers, as well as multiple thieves and crooks who attempted to break into the property.

To top it all off, the camera also caught raccoons and deer running around the road.

Hopefully 2016 will be a quieter year for the residents of this Canadian street.

Here are some other terrible drivers that have been caught on camera.

Back To Top