Diver captures rare vision of giant squid in Japan

Mesmerizing and rare vision of a giant squid swimming in a marina has been captured in Japan.

The majestic sea creature was spotted swimming in Toyama Bay in central Japan on Christmas Eve.

The red and white squid which was estimated to be around 3.7 metres, swam under fishing boats and alongside local diver Akinobu Kimura for several hours, CNN reports.

"My curiosity was way bigger than fear, so I jumped into the water and go close to it," Mr Kimura who owns Diving Shop Kaiyu told CNN.

"This squid was not damaged and looked lively, spurting ink and trying to entangle his tentacles around me."

Mr Kimura eventually guided the squid out towards the ocean and it disappeared into the deep sea.

The giant squid is thought to grow to up to 13 metres in length and typically inhabits deep waters.

The magnificent creature had never been captured on camera until 2012.

