News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Commonwealth Games opening ceremony kicks off in spectacular style
'We are all connected': Prince Charles declares 2018 Commonwealth Games open

Diver captures rare vision of giant squid in Japan

Kate Burke
Yahoo7 News /

Mesmerizing and rare vision of a giant squid swimming in a marina has been captured in Japan.

YouTube attacker who shot three accused tech firm of discrimination
0:58

YouTube attacker who shot three accused tech firm of discrimination
Puppies Help Bring a Smile to Terminally Ill Girl's Face
0:46

Puppies Help Bring a Smile to Terminally Ill Girl's Face
Putin seeks end to Skripal row at chemical watchdog meeting
1:31

Putin seeks end to Skripal row at chemical watchdog meeting
Global economy: services PMIs slow in China, Japan
1:37

Global economy: services PMIs slow in China, Japan
Orcas relentlessly pursue whale in confronting video
1:21

Orcas relentlessly pursue whale in confronting video
0404_1800_PER-TrainHit
0:28

The moment car is hit by train on Easter Sunday
Active Shooter at YouTube Campus Prompts Evacuations
0:30

Active Shooter at YouTube Campus Prompts Evacuations
People Patted Down Outside YouTube Headquarters
0:36

People Patted Down Outside YouTube Headquarters
Reports of a Shooting at YouTube San Bruno HQ
1:40

Reports of a Shooting at YouTube San Bruno HQ
Youth throws trolley onto dual carriageway
0:16

Youth throws trolley onto dual carriageway
0403_1800_PER-Beazley
0:39

Kim Beazley named Governor of WA
Hong Kong's democracy movement faces a crisis
1:34

Hong Kong's democracy movement faces a crisis
 

The majestic sea creature was spotted swimming in Toyama Bay in central Japan on Christmas Eve.

The red and white squid which was estimated to be around 3.7 metres, swam under fishing boats and alongside local diver Akinobu Kimura for several hours, CNN reports.

"My curiosity was way bigger than fear, so I jumped into the water and go close to it," Mr Kimura who owns Diving Shop Kaiyu told CNN.

"This squid was not damaged and looked lively, spurting ink and trying to entangle his tentacles around me."

Mr Kimura eventually guided the squid out towards the ocean and it disappeared into the deep sea.

The giant squid is thought to grow to up to 13 metres in length and typically inhabits deep waters.

The magnificent creature had never been captured on camera until 2012.

Here are some other incredible ocean encounters that have been caught on camera.



Back To Top