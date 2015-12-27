News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
'Best Easter present ever': Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again
Doctors say 11 year old electric shock victim could walk again

Boxing Day shoppers flee in panic after 'knife fight' in London shopping centre

Yahoo UK /

The terrifying moment people ran for their lives after a fight broke out between armed men at a UK shopping centre has been caught on camera.

0402_1800_vic_stab
0:17

Man stabbed while walking along a street
Phones that drive cars and cell towers on the moon – MWC 2018
3:06

Phones that drive cars and cell towers on the moon – MWC 2018
Best Buy to shut 250 phone stores
1:07

Best Buy to shut 250 phone stores
Foldable phones by 2023 says EU's Graphene Flagship
1:32

Foldable phones by 2023 says EU's Graphene Flagship
0228_1800_qld_drivers
1:36

Drivers who use phones behind the wheel could have their mobiles confiscated
0228_sun_soldiers
1:34

Soldiers start bootcamp to break teens' bad tech habits
0223_1800_BRI-Phone
0:28

Social media star slammed for driving while filming herself on her phone
0414_1800_nsw_counterfiet
1:18

Fair Trading seizes fake USB chargers
Sandra Bland's Final Hours
9:19

Sandra Bland's Final Hours
What's up with WhatsApp in Brazil?
1:05

What's up with WhatsApp in Brazil?
Don't Throw Out That Old Cell Phone!
2:50

Don't Throw Out That Old Cell Phone!
0908_1800_wa_porn
1:17

Prominent child psychiatrist jailed on child pornography charges
 

Armed police were called to a shopping centre in Bromley in south London on Saturday afternoon after reports of a man wielding a machete.

The incident, sparked by a fight between two men allegedly armed with knives, occurred in the Intu shopping centre, at 3.45pm.

One man suffered a head injury and was arrested for affray and carrying a weapon. Police are still hunting for another man, who fled after dropping a weapon.

A video posted on social media captures the chaotic scenes, as Boxing Day shoppers ran from the scene in panic.

Some are seen leaping over the side of an escalator to escape.

There were also images of two officers wearing stab vests leading a suspect away with handcuffs behind his back.

One officer was holding a 60cm-long machete belonging to one of the suspects. Two knives were recovered at the scene.



Eyewitness Keith Moon, 35, who was shopping with his wife, described the scene, as terrified shoppers ran away.

"We walked back in and saw the police leading a young guy in handcuffs away. One of the policemen was holding a machete around 2ft long," he said.



"It was really chaotic, especially given recent events it was pretty scary. My wife was concerned it could be a terrorist attack.

"It was definitely a concern. And when you find out it is a guy with a machete and you don't know the reason why, that is scary."

In a statement, police described the incident as an "altercation between two people".



"We were called at 3.45pm to reports of an injured man at the Glades shopping centre," said a Scotland Yard spokeswoman.

"Officers arrived at the scene and found a man - believed to be in his 20s - with a minor head injury. At this stage officers believe he sustained the injury as a result of an altercation.



"The injured man has been arrested for affray and possession of an offensive weapon. He currently remains in custody at a south London police station. Officers have recovered two knives and are seeking to trace a man who was seen running off, possibly discarding a weapon."

"Detectives are seeking to trace approximately six youths who ran off from the scene shortly after the incident. This is not believed to be terrorism related. Enquires continue."

London Ambulance Service told Sky News they treated one woman at the scene. She was not taken to hospital.

The Aldo shop on the ground floor of the centre, where the fight is believed to have occurred, was cordoned off.

News break – December 24

Back To Top