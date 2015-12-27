Boxing Day shoppers flee in panic after 'knife fight' in London shopping centre

The terrifying moment people ran for their lives after a fight broke out between armed men at a UK shopping centre has been caught on camera.

Armed police were called to a shopping centre in Bromley in south London on Saturday afternoon after reports of a man wielding a machete.

The incident, sparked by a fight between two men allegedly armed with knives, occurred in the Intu shopping centre, at 3.45pm.

One man suffered a head injury and was arrested for affray and carrying a weapon. Police are still hunting for another man, who fled after dropping a weapon.

A video posted on social media captures the chaotic scenes, as Boxing Day shoppers ran from the scene in panic.

Some are seen leaping over the side of an escalator to escape.

There were also images of two officers wearing stab vests leading a suspect away with handcuffs behind his back.

One officer was holding a 60cm-long machete belonging to one of the suspects. Two knives were recovered at the scene.

Eyewitness Keith Moon, 35, who was shopping with his wife, described the scene, as terrified shoppers ran away.

"We walked back in and saw the police leading a young guy in handcuffs away. One of the policemen was holding a machete around 2ft long," he said.

"It was really chaotic, especially given recent events it was pretty scary. My wife was concerned it could be a terrorist attack.

"It was definitely a concern. And when you find out it is a guy with a machete and you don't know the reason why, that is scary."

In a statement, police described the incident as an "altercation between two people".

"We were called at 3.45pm to reports of an injured man at the Glades shopping centre," said a Scotland Yard spokeswoman.

"Officers arrived at the scene and found a man - believed to be in his 20s - with a minor head injury. At this stage officers believe he sustained the injury as a result of an altercation.

"The injured man has been arrested for affray and possession of an offensive weapon. He currently remains in custody at a south London police station. Officers have recovered two knives and are seeking to trace a man who was seen running off, possibly discarding a weapon."

"Detectives are seeking to trace approximately six youths who ran off from the scene shortly after the incident. This is not believed to be terrorism related. Enquires continue."

London Ambulance Service told Sky News they treated one woman at the scene. She was not taken to hospital.

The Aldo shop on the ground floor of the centre, where the fight is believed to have occurred, was cordoned off.

