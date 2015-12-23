Angry mum rages at airline staff who refused to allow her to take breast milk on board

An angry mother who went to great lengths to ensure her four-month-old baby would be fed has fumed at an airline that she says stood in her way.

Angry mother rails at airline over frozen breast milk supply

Vanessa Kasten Urango claims Delta Air Lines would not allow her to take two weeks worth of frozen breast milk in dry ice on board.

While sitting in the departure lounge on Saturday, she addressed the airline in an emotional Facebook post thanking them for the “complete lack of compassion” with which they had treated “a tired mom who really just wants to get home to her babies”.

Ms Urango wrote that she had to spend eighteen days away from her family, including her 4-month old and 3-month-old daughters, due to work.

“During this time, I had to pump at least four times per day to maintain a breast milk supply for my infant daughter and kept this supply in a freezer.”

A week before her scheduled flight, she said she contacted the airline to find out how to transport the milk and said she was told to pack it with dry ice and put it in a cooler to check-in at baggage claim.

After a few trips to purchase everything she needed – a cooler, packing tape, markers, and dry ice – she arrived at the counter to be told she “could not take the breast milk on the plane because they couldn't weigh the dry ice”.

She said the agents that dealt with her were rude, acted irritated and left her “standing helpless” with the cooler and its contents.

The kindness of some airport police brought a little relief: “I cried to them out of complete exhaustion, frustration, and anger, and they helped me figure out a solution”.

They dumped the dry ice and took the cooler with just the frozen breast milk as a carry-on, but after all the drama, the mother-of-two said she was sitting waiting to board the plane believing the two weeks worth of breast milk would have to be thrown away.

“I wasted so much time and money for nothing,” she said.

She later added to the post on Sunday to say Delta had contacted her and offered a $25 gift card as a “goodwill gesture”, which was upgraded on Sunday to $150.

“Better than nothing,” she said, “but still a long way to go toward making traveling a pleasant, hassle free experience for BF moms and anyone travelling with children”.

The post has received much media attention and was shared over 3,000 times.

On a brighter note, the frozen milk did, in fact, survive the journey in-frozen-tact.

A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines told The Huffington Post that the airline was working with Ms Urango to reimburse her for any additional expenses.