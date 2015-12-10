A former British soldier who lost his leg while serving in Iraq has hit out at those who expect him to hate Muslims because of his experience.

British soldier injured in Iraq unleashes 'angry rant' at anti-Muslim groups

“Yes. A Muslim man blew me up, and I lost my leg,” Chris Herbert began his Facebook post on Tuesday.

But to those who think that is reason enough for him to hate Muslims, he wants them to know: they’re wrong.

As he goes on to detail, various Muslims played an integral part in Herbert’s recovery, in looking after his family – and also fighting alongside him in the British Army.

“A Muslim surgeon performed the surgery that saved my life,” he wrote.

“A Muslim taxi driver gave me a free ride the first time I went for a beer with my Dad after I came home.”

The list goes on.

“White brits,” on the other hand, were not so gracious in several circumstances, as Herbert points out, including one in which his girlfriend was spat on for being with “a cripple when you could have me”.

He is also quick to point out that he doesn’t “hate white brits either!” and that “a lot of people helped in my recovery!”

Herbert, who was injured when a roadside bomb exploded in Basra, said in a later post that his ‘angry rant’ came after an ‘Islamophobic group’ tried to recruit him as a “poster boy”.

He did not take kindly to being presumed an “easy target” for the anti-Muslim group, just because “one douchebag decided it was my day to die”.

The former soldier from Portsmouth wrote: “I know who I dislike, and I know who I don’t…If you want to hate an entire race of men and women for the actions of a few dickheads feel free, but don't push your views on me”.

“Blaming all Muslims for the actions of groups like Daeshe and the Taliban, is like blaming all Christians for the actions of the KKK or Westboro Baptist Church”.

The post has garnered a huge reaction. It was shared over 100,000 times and many people commented on it, agreeing with his point of view and thanking him for sharing it.

“Spot on” was the most common remark, but Sam Broughton quipped: “It’s like blaming all musicians for Justin Bieber. Ridiculous”.

The post comes at a time of international speculation on the treatment of Muslims, particularly in the United States, where Republican frontrunner Donald Trump has been blasted for his call to have Muslims banned from entering the country.



In his now viral post, Chris Herbert’s final message to those who wish to propagate anti-Islamic messages was this: “Get a grip of your lives, hug your family and get back to work”.