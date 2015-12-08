Man tackles axe-wielding thief during failed robbery in China

The incredible moment a jewellery store worker risked his life to stop an axe-wielding thief from robbing a shop in China has been caught on camera.

CCTV captured inside a gold shop in the Guangdong Province in southern China on Thursday, shows an unmasked thief storming into the store and brandishing an axe.

The video shared on the CCTV News Facebook page shows staff fleeing as the man charges towards the glass display cabinet, which he begins smashing with his axe.

The terrified woman standing behind the counter cowers in the corner as the thief, who is smoking a cigarette, grabs handfuls of gold and jewellery.

It is then that a brave employee runs up behind the would-be robber, grabs him around the neck and puts him in a choke hold.

He then seizes the axe from the man, before wrestling him down to the ground and pinning him there.

The store clerk, who subdued the man until police arrived at the scene, has been praised for his bravery.

This is far from the first time that a crook has been stopped in their tracks.