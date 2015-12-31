Jilted wife chops off husband's penis, twice

A wife in China has reportedly chopped off her husband's penis twice while he was sleeping after discovering he had cheated on her.

Fan Lung had used his wife's mobile phone to send a saucy message to his secret lover. Photo: Twitter/@RonaldVining

Fan Lung, 32, had used his wife's mobile phone to send a saucy message to his 21-year-old secret lover, but forgot to log out of his account afterwards.

When his 30-year-old wife, Feng, discovered the message, she reportedly grabbed a pair of scissors, stormed into their bedroom and cut off his penis while he was asleep.

Doctors were able to save Lung's manhood and surgically reattach his penis.

But fueled by jealousy, Lung's wife snuck back into his hospital room and chopped it off again, this time throwing it out the window.

Despite blood running down his legs, a furious Lung allegedly chased her outside and hit her.

"He was stopped and the woman was taken in for treatment, and then we discovered she had chopped his penis off again," hospital staff told CEN.

Despite efforts from both doctors and police to find the man's missing organ, it was never found.

It is believed it may have been snatched by a stray dog or cat.

Lung's mistress, Zhang Hun, rushed to the hospital to be at her lover's side. She said she had planned to marry him as soon as possible.

"It doesn't matter that he's lost his fertility," she told CEN.

"He has five children already."