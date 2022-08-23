Woolworths staff praised by Melbourne shopper after kind act
The man said he suffered a medical episode when the store manager rushed to his aid.
The man said he suffered a medical episode when the store manager rushed to his aid.
Australia must train tens of thousands of new sparkies if it wants to be a renewable energy superpower, according to the Electrical Trades Union.The warning comes as Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen hosts a jobs summit in Canberra on Tuesday with industry, unions, environmental groups and community advocates.
Lewis said he watched his headphones 'have the holiday of a lifetime' for five months before spending almost $4000 to get them back. Read more.
China's treatment of Australians it has locked up is linked to the state of the relationship between the two countries, with arbitrary detention a major "test" set to rise, according to a former senior diplomat.Ian Kemish, who was head of Australia's consular service, said the arrest and detention of people brought together "very complex factors" and would need more resources to adequately meet the challenge.
GRAPHIC WARNING: The boy's parents rushed to release him from under the car's tyre. Read more.
The federal government is inviting Australians to say which critical technologies will matter most to the economy and national security over the next decade.Businesses and researchers have six weeks to make a pitch for the technologies seen as vital for Australia's interests today or those that could become critical.
A bus has crashed into a dividing strip, overturned and caught fire on an expressway in central Japan, killing two people and injuring seven others, police say.The bus, travelling between downtown Nagoya and a nearby prefectural airport, apparently hit the divider just before leaving the highway, according to Aichi police.
A man who helped gangland widow Roberta Williams assault the producer of her reality television series was only "making up the numbers", his lawyer says.Jake Sexton, 27, joined Williams and three others to confront Ryan Naumenko in July 2019 after the television project fell through.
The chilling hit would have reportedly commanded a price tag of at least half a million dollars. Find out more.
Prince William and his wife Kate will relocate their family from central London to more rural dwellings in Windsor, and all three of their children will attend the same private school near their new home, palace officials say.William and Kate will move from Kensington Palace in west London to Adelaide Cottage, about a 10-minute walk from Windsor Castle, palace officials said in a statement.
Roughly 1000 anti-government protesters have arrived outside New Zealand's parliament in Wellington after travelling in convoys from across the country.The rally has been organised by the right-wing Freedoms and Rights Coalition, led by firebrand conservative Brian Tamaki.
GRAPHIC WARNING: Witnesses rushed to help the girl after watching her cling to the ride. Read more.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will publicly release a review into the Chinese-leased Port of Darwin.A defence review of the port conducted under the former Liberal government and handed to then defence minister Peter Dutton found no national security grounds to overturn the 99-year-lease to Chinese company Landbridge.
An ambitious $11 billion revamp of Sydney's historic Central Station precinct has been unveiled, with plans for high-rise towers, a public square, parklands, restaurants, offices and housing.The redevelopment at the southern end of Sydney's CBD will be built over 20 years and cover a 24-hectare site featuring new city connections.
Police are seeking to stop information about a separate court case entering the brief of evidence against a Sydney naturopath accused of child abuse.Savannah Daisley, 45, faces four counts of aggravated sexually assaulting a boy aged 14 to 15 in late May.
New Zealand has retained a state of emergency in parts of its flood-battered South Island as authorities weigh damage in the region hardest hit by four days of torrential rain.Last week's rains in northern and central areas forced more than 500 people from their homes, making some uninhabitable.
Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease official who became the face of the United States' COVID-19 pandemic response, says he is stepping down in December after more than five decades in government posts.Fauci, whose efforts to fight the pandemic were applauded by many public health experts but later clashed with former US president Donald Trump and some Republicans, will be leaving his posts as chief medical adviser to US President Joe Biden and director of the US National Institute of Al
ShutterstockUntil recently, polio had only been detected in a handful of countries, thanks to global eradication efforts. But this year’s polio alerts in the United States, United Kingdom and Israel are a reminder that as long as poliovirus is found anywhere, it is a potential problem everywhere. That could include Australia. Here’s what the latest polio cases mean for Australia – including under-vaccinated communities and people travelling internationally. The US case In July this year, a young
Fossilised jaws from the 17 million-year-old Kenyan ape _Afropithecus turkanensis_. Tanya M. Smith/National Museums of Kenya, Author providedThe timing and intensity of the seasons shapes life all around us, including tool use by birds, the evolutionary diversification of giraffes, and the behaviour of our close primate relatives. Some scientists suggest early humans and their ancestors also evolved due to rapid changes in their environment, but the physical evidence to test this idea has been e
Qantas has apologised after facing a barrage of complaints over delayed flights, cancellations and mishandled baggage, offering customers a $50 flight discount to make amends.CEO Alan Joyce conceded the national carrier had been beset by recent "operational challenges" as customers queued for hours at airports around the country.
Support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government has tumbled, battered by questions about the ruling party's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its ties to the Unification Church.Links to the church, founded in South Korea in the 1950s and famous for its mass weddings, have become a headache for Kishida since July 8, when former premier Shinzo Abe was shot.