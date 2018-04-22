Women to lead Darwin Anzac Day march

The Anzac Day parade in Darwin will be led by women for the first time with about 150 former and current members of the Australian Defence Force to march on Wednesday.

The first female vice president of the Returned and Services League in Darwin Chris Cates will be part of the march.

It was an important nod to inclusiveness in Darwin, where the Larrakeyah military base is located, said Darwin RSL president Bob Shewring.

"We've selected the Women Veterans Network NT to lead our march, which is really important for inclusiveness and we have got all of our women veterans and serving ADF women who will march as a block," Mr Shewring told AAP.

"It will recognise all of the good work women do in the services and as veterans."

Darwin's dawn service is considered a significant one, located on high cliffs that overlook the harbour where the Australian mainland was attacked for the first time during World War II.

The bombing of Darwin in 1942 was the largest and most deadly single attack ever on Australia.

Prince Charles visited the site of the USS Peary, a US warship on which 92 sailors died when it was destroyed by the Japanese, during his visit to Darwin earlier this month.

It's been a busy couple of weeks for the Darwin's military community.

Mr Shewring and Chief Minister Michael Gunner escorted the prince during a ceremony at Darwin's Cenotaph in which he met the families of NT defence force members killed in war, including the Commando Scott Palmer, killed in Afghanistan, and the family of Vietnam veteran Reg Hillier.

Mr Shewring served in the Vietnam War and is heavily involved in the welfare of veterans.

His father served in WWII and his great uncle Edmund Johnson was killed in a WWI battle in Villers-Bretonneux in France.

That battle is receiving significant attention this year because it is 100 years since Australian troops were hailed for played a leading role in seizing the town from the Germans in a major strategic success.

Between 6000-7000 people are expected at the dawn service on The Esplanade starting at 6am with the parade to also start there at 9am.