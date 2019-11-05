Woman’s horror as her pet is brutally killed by another dog during morning walk

WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT: A woman claims her dog was brutally mauled by another canine on their morning walk in Melbourne’s southeast.

Kashila Chintamunnee wrote on Facebook her dachshund Coco was “mauled to death” while on a walk in Pakenham on Tuesday about 11am before the woman “walked away”.

“If anybody has any information regarding her please let me know ASAP,” she wrote.

“She let go of her bloody dog and watched as it all happened.”

Ms Chintamunnee included photos of the woman in question along with photos of herself drenched in blood.

Blood is also pictured on the pavement where they had been walking.

Her post has since been shared more than 248,000 times.

People called the attack “horrible” and “upsetting”.

“That is actually so f***** and devastating, I'm sorry that has happened to you,” one woman wrote.

Another added: “I am so sorry to hear about your poor Coco”.

Victoria Police said the matter was being dealt with by council.

Cardinia Shire Council confirmed to Yahoo News Australia the incident is being investigated but is unable to comment further.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Council,” council said.

