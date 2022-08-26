Woman sexually assaulted by man in grocery store
A woman was shopping at the supermarket when she was approached by a man, who allegedly groped her.
Australia's Black Summer bushfires raised the temperature of the planet's atmosphere to its highest level in 29 years, according to a new study.The catastrophic fires in 2019/20 burned more than 46 million acres and directly killed 34 people, as well as millions of animals.
ShutterstockIn this series, writers nominate a book that changed their life – or at least their thinking. Before me as I write lies a book – or should I call it a relic? Augustine’s Confessions in the Oxford paperback edition, translated by Henry Chadwick. There are layers of different notes in the margins – black ink next to blue ink next to pencil, marking my changing thoughts over more than 20 years. The author’s battered copy. Author provided There are also notes about things completely unre
Police are investigating if she was murdered after friends say she had 'fallen into a bad crowd'. Find out more.
A teenage boy sentenced for raping a fellow high school pupil at a house party in the Blue Mountains has been bailed, pending appeal.The boy was handed a two-month minimum term on Thursday after being found guilty in May of attacking the girl over a two-hour period on a mattress in the house's living room.
The drone footage shows the animal struggling to free itself from the nets. Source: Tom Loubardi
Nesting plovers were found grieving after the attack. Find out how you can help.
This iPhone travel hack is as easy as sending a text message, but it is so handy. See how it works.
The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former US president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell.Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday filed petitions seeking to have Meadows and Powell, as well as Meadows contact James "Phil" Waldron and former Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn, testify before a special
England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler is hopeful he can fully recover from a calf injury and hit top gear in time for this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.The 31-year-old picked up the injury last week while playing for the Manchester Originals in The Hundred and has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.
A South Australian greyhound trainer has had their licence and registration suspended amid allegations of live baiting.Greyhound Racing SA says it conducted a snap search of the trainer's property north of Adelaide on Wednesday, along with RSPCA inspectors.
A Melbourne woman who tried to recruit extremists to join Islamic State will be released from prison this week, but her freedom will be limited.Hadashah Sa'Adat Khan tried to recruit an American teen to join the terrorist organisation when she was 18.
Tough new hoon driving laws are set to come into force in South Australia giving police the power to ban some people from the road immediately.The laws create a new offence of driving at extreme speed, carrying a three-year maximum jail sentence, when they take effect from Monday.
A Macca's customer wearing what appears to be a wedding dress has been filmed in a bizarre confrontation with employees. Watch it here.
GRAPHIC WARNING: Heartbroken Kimberley Garcia has shared her grief after her daughter was killed in the Uvalde school shooting. Read her letter.
The real-life Hamburglar made a big scene at Macca’s.
ShutterstockThe role of the city is changing. To find out how, we surveyed more than 2,000 Victorians living in Melbourne, its suburbs and regional centres in April 2022. The survey is the first of its kind in Australia and documents a pivotal point in Melbourne of social and economic reopening after long and stringent COVID lockdowns. The findings are being released today in our Digital Infrastructures report as a part of the Digital CBD project. At the threshold of a “new normal”, we found the
An unremorseful teenage boy who attacked and raped a fellow high school pupil at a house party in the Blue Mountains will be held in youth detention for at least two months.The boy was initially involved in consensual activity with his victim before pushing further, sexually assaulting her six times and intentionally choking her over a two-hour period in the living room of a home west of Sydney.
Three Victorian police officers accused by the state's police watchdog of permanently injuring a victim have had their charges struck out.Benjamin Timpson, Gregory Cressal and Lachlan Barr were each charged with negligently causing serious injury by the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission in June 2021, almost four years after an incident in Warrnambool.
The postal worker was brutally attacked after her truck broke down. Read more.
Australian troops who battled through malaria-ridden swamps, thick jungle and endless rain are being commemorated eight decades on from their landmark military success.This year marks the 80th anniversary of the World War II battle of Milne Bay where Australian soldiers led the defeat of advancing Japanese forces.