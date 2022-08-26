Woman sexually assaulted by man in grocery store

A woman was shopping at the supermarket when she was approached by a man, who allegedly groped her.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Bushfires in 2019 warmed sky like volcano

    Australia's Black Summer bushfires raised the temperature of the planet's atmosphere to its highest level in 29 years, according to a new study.The catastrophic fires in 2019/20 burned more than 46 million acres and directly killed 34 people, as well as millions of animals.

  • The book that changed me: how Augustine's Confessions has travelled with me for decades, bringing meaning and insight

    ShutterstockIn this series, writers nominate a book that changed their life – or at least their thinking. Before me as I write lies a book – or should I call it a relic? Augustine’s Confessions in the Oxford paperback edition, translated by Henry Chadwick. There are layers of different notes in the margins – black ink next to blue ink next to pencil, marking my changing thoughts over more than 20 years. The author’s battered copy. Author provided There are also notes about things completely unre

  • Mystery over near-naked TV star found dead in river

    Police are investigating if she was murdered after friends say she had 'fallen into a bad crowd'. Find out more.

  • Teen rapist out of jail pending appeal

    A teenage boy sentenced for raping a fellow high school pupil at a house party in the Blue Mountains has been bailed, pending appeal.The boy was handed a two-month minimum term on Thursday after being found guilty in May of attacking the girl over a two-hour period on a mattress in the house's living room.

  • Humpback whale calf caught in Queensland government shark nets off Noosa

    The drone footage shows the animal struggling to free itself from the nets. Source: Tom Loubardi

  • Horror act drives veteran wildlife carer to tears: 'It was disgusting'

    Nesting plovers were found grieving after the attack. Find out how you can help.

  • iPhone users marvel as little-known travel hack goes viral

    This iPhone travel hack is as easy as sending a text message, but it is so handy. See how it works.

  • Prosecutor sets sights on ex-Trump aides

    The prosecutor investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking to compel testimony from more allies of the former US president, including former chief of staff Mark Meadows and lawyer Sidney Powell.Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Thursday filed petitions seeking to have Meadows and Powell, as well as Meadows contact James "Phil" Waldron and former Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn, testify before a special

  • Buttler eyeing full fitness for T20 Cup

    England's white-ball captain Jos Buttler is hopeful he can fully recover from a calf injury and hit top gear in time for this year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.The 31-year-old picked up the injury last week while playing for the Manchester Originals in The Hundred and has been ruled out for the remainder of the tournament.

  • Greyhound trainer faces SA baiting probe

    A South Australian greyhound trainer has had their licence and registration suspended amid allegations of live baiting.Greyhound Racing SA says it conducted a snap search of the trainer's property north of Adelaide on Wednesday, along with RSPCA inspectors.

  • ISIS terror recruiter to be freed in Vic

    A Melbourne woman who tried to recruit extremists to join Islamic State will be released from prison this week, but her freedom will be limited.Hadashah Sa'Adat Khan tried to recruit an American teen to join the terrorist organisation when she was 18.

  • SA to get new hoon driving laws

    Tough new hoon driving laws are set to come into force in South Australia giving police the power to ban some people from the road immediately.The laws create a new offence of driving at extreme speed, carrying a three-year maximum jail sentence, when they take effect from Monday.

  • McDonald's customer crams burgers down bra in 'unhinged' clash with staff

    A Macca's customer wearing what appears to be a wedding dress has been filmed in a bizarre confrontation with employees. Watch it here.

  • Grieving mum shares heartbreaking letter in newspaper: 'A silent tomb'

    GRAPHIC WARNING: Heartbroken Kimberley Garcia has shared her grief after her daughter was killed in the Uvalde school shooting. Read her letter.

  • Macca's customer stuffs burgers in bra

    The real-life Hamburglar made a big scene at Macca’s.

  • The 'city' is becoming increasingly digital, forcing us to rethink its role in life and work

    ShutterstockThe role of the city is changing. To find out how, we surveyed more than 2,000 Victorians living in Melbourne, its suburbs and regional centres in April 2022. The survey is the first of its kind in Australia and documents a pivotal point in Melbourne of social and economic reopening after long and stringent COVID lockdowns. The findings are being released today in our Digital Infrastructures report as a part of the Digital CBD project. At the threshold of a “new normal”, we found the

  • Nine months for 'monster' who raped teen

    An unremorseful teenage boy who attacked and raped a fellow high school pupil at a house party in the Blue Mountains will be held in youth detention for at least two months.The boy was initially involved in consensual activity with his victim before pushing further, sexually assaulting her six times and intentionally choking her over a two-hour period in the living room of a home west of Sydney.

  • Charges dropped against three Vic police

    Three Victorian police officers accused by the state's police watchdog of permanently injuring a victim have had their charges struck out.Benjamin Timpson, Gregory Cressal and Lachlan Barr were each charged with negligently causing serious injury by the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission in June 2021, almost four years after an incident in Warrnambool.

  • Postie brutally mauled to death by five dogs in 'tragic event'

    The postal worker was brutally attacked after her truck broke down. Read more.

  • Memorial marks watershed Pacific battle

    Australian troops who battled through malaria-ridden swamps, thick jungle and endless rain are being commemorated eight decades on from their landmark military success.This year marks the 80th anniversary of the World War II battle of Milne Bay where Australian soldiers led the defeat of advancing Japanese forces.