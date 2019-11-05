Woman charged after two toddlers suffer suspected drug overdose

A woman is due to appear in a Sydney court after two toddlers were taken to hospital suffering from a suspected drug overdose in August.

About 3.35pm on August 8, emergency services were called to a home at Bidwill, where they found the two unresponsive girls, aged one and three.

The children were taken to the Sydney Children's Hospital at Randwick in a serious condition. They have since been released from hospital.

In September, a 26-year-old woman was charged with abandon/expose child under 7 cause danger of death, and neglect child or young person in her care.

She is to appear in Mt Druitt Local Court later on Wednesday.

