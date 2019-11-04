Wattle Health enters JV to sell into China

China is the world's largest market for nutritional dairy products and Wattle Health wants in

Infant formula company Wattle Health has formed a joint venture with Chinese dairy company Nouriz Fine Food Co to export Australian organic milk powder dairy products into China.

The enterprise will sell products sourced from the Corio Bay Dairy Group - itself a joint venture between Wattle Health, the Organic Dairy Farmers of Australia and powder blending and packaging company Niche Dairy.

Wattle Health said the relationship with Nouriz - whose largest shareholder is a Chinese state-owned enterprise - would open channels and distribution networks into China, the world's largest market for nutritional dairy products.

"With his agreement we have secured an exceptional and experienced partner to market and distribute in China a range of certified organic premium milk powder products," Wattle Health executive chairman Lazarus Karasavvidis said.

Corio is building a $55 million powdered milk processing plant in Geelong, Victoria, next to the Organic Dairy Farmers of Australia existing processing operations.

When complete in first half of next year, the spray dryer facility will have the capacity to process up to 200,000 litres of organic milk per day, which Wattle and Niche Dairy have priority rights to purchase.

Mr Karasavvidis said this will give its joint venture with Nouriz access to a range of high-quality organic powders for sale into China.

Wattle said its partnership with Nouriz would be 50/50, with the new joint brand based in Australia.

Wattle shares were in a trading halt on Monday so Wattle can make an announcement concerning its proposed acquisition of a majority stake in Blend and Pack.

They are down 40.7 per cent so far this year.