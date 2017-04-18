WATCH: Man knocked out cold, another arrested, after Walmart argument escalates into brawl

Footage has surfaced of a violent brawl at a Los Angeles Walmart store, where one woman appears to be knocked to the ground as enthralled shoppers watch on.

The fight broke out in the ladies' wear section of the store as several people pulled out their phones to film the brawl.

Spectators' hoots and hollers are heard over the screaming of the fighting women.

The altercation reportedly followed an argument between two women near the checkout at the store in Hesperia, California, about 7.30pm on Saturday (local time).

The fight reportedly escalated after two women got into an argument at a Walmart store.

A Walmart employee told local reporters the fight turned physical when one of the pair's husbands intervened.

One of the men was sent to hospital with serious injuries, and the other was arrested on battery charges.

The video shows a number of shoppers shouting and laying into one another.

A woman can be seen falling to the ground before a man punches another man wearing a red T-shirt and a baseball cap.

One man was hospitalised, the other arrested after they reportedly intervened to defend the women.

Moments later, a third man in a grey shirt can be seen confronting the man in the red shirt and appears to repeatedly punch the other man in the face, reportedly knocking him unconscious, according to ABC local news.

Vision shows him lying unconscious on the ground, in a pool of his own blood.

Teri Nycum was lining up at the checkout when she heard the fight break out, so she filmed the fracas with her mobile phone.

"They were just pointing fingers, pushing each other. They just started fighting," she told ABC.

The bystander feared the fight would escalate if one of those involved was carrying a gun, and said there were no security guards in sight.

"The employees were just watching. I think they should have at least helped the guy a little more."

One man appeared to be lying unconscious on the ground, in pool of his own blood.

Police reviewed CCTV of the incident and arrested the man in grey, later identified as Dashean Antwan Wages, 24, of Adelanto, California.

He was charged with battery and bail was set at $100,000.

The man in the red shirt has not been identified, according to local reports.