Baby boy dies after being thrown from car in crash

A 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a three-month-old baby all received serious injuries after their car crashed just north of the Safety Bay Road exit on the Kwinana Freeway in Baldivis, south of Perth, about 11.50pm on Friday.

Their vehicle rolled and struck a lamp post, and it is believed all three occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

Passersby stopped to provide first aid until emergency services arrived.

The two adults and child were flung from their vehicle in the crash just north of the Safety Bay Road exit on the Kwinana Freeway, pictured. Source: Google Maps

The infant was taken to Rockingham General Hospital before being transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital, but has since passed away.

The two adults were taken to Royal Perth Hospital in a critical condition.

Police are now investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash.

A car of a similar description was seen driving in an erratic manner prior to the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this crash, or who saw the maroon Holden Commodore in the area between Success and Baldivis prior to the crash, is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

