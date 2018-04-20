Worker dies at Perth wastewater plant

A construction contractor has died while working on a wastewater treatment plant upgrade in Perth's south.

Police and WorkSafe investigators were called to the Woodman Point facility after the accident on Friday morning.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the man was believed to have become trapped under a steel beam.

It is understood he died before paramedics arrived.

Water Corporation chief executive Sue Murphy said she was deeply saddened and expressed her sympathy to the man's family and colleagues.

The corporation did not yet have full details of the incident and would co-operate fully with police and WorkSafe.

Minister for Industrial Relations Bill Johnston also sent his condolences to the man's loved ones.

"We will investigate this matter further to find out exactly what happened and how it can be prevented in the future," Mr Johnston said.

"The safety of workers is one of the McGowan government's highest priorities."

The wastewater treatment plant is being expanded to cater for a growing catchment area, with works expected to be complete by next year.