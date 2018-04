Emergency workers in Perth have had to cut people free from the wreckage of a minibus and an SUV which reportedly collided in suburban Piara Waters.

The West Australian reports three people have been seriously injured, with two taken to Royal Perth Hospital and one to Fiona Stanley Hospital.

One of the victims was flown to Royal Perth Hospital by rescue helicopter while the other two were taken by ambulance.

The crash closed Armadale Road for several hours on Thursday evening.