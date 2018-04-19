Man guilty of murdering his ex's brother

A 46-year-old man has been found guilty of fatally stabbing his children's uncle in Perth.

Shane Frederick James Josephs was charged with murder after his ex-partner's brother Rhys Karl Kelly, 25, died in hospital in April last year.

Josephs' Supreme Court of WA trial was set down for seven days but he was convicted on Wednesday by a jury after just three days.

The court heard Josephs believed Mr Kelly had been providing drugs to his daughter, 17, and perhaps his 19-year-old son.

He travelled from his home in the Pilbara town of Tom Price to Kelly's house in Ferndale where he committed the crime.

Defence lawyer Ken Bates said his client went to the property to tell Mr Kelly to stay away from his children and admitted stabbing the victim but didn't intend to kill him.

Josephs will be sentenced in June.