WA shark attack victim tells of survival

A father-of-two has described how he survived a shark attack while surfing off Western Australia.

Alejandro Travaglini, 37, has had surgery on both legs after being bitten by a white pointer off Cobblestones beach at Gracetown, nearly 270km south of Perth, on Monday.

"The pain was not really the main concern then. I think survival mode kicked in," he told the Seven Network from hospital on Wednesday.

"I started using my board as a sort of shield ... but it's turned around, bit me on the other leg.

"I remember seeing the shark right in front of me and it turned around and pretty much it opened its mouth.

"And all I could think of was (to) shove that board in its mouth."

Fortunately, a wave came along and carried Mr Travaglini to the shore, where other surfers helped him.

Since the attack, a crowdfunding campaign has raised almost $10,000 to cover medical expenses and help the 37-year-old investigate shark behaviour.

Mr Travaglini was one of two people attacked in the area on Monday, causing the Margaret River Pro to be called off part way through the surfing competition.