Gun fired during rural WA police stand-off

A man allegedly fired a gun and threatened police, then crashed into two patrol cars, during a nine-hour stand-off at a farm in Western Australia.

Police were called to the property at Pindar just after 8am on Tuesday amid concerns for the 44-year-old's welfare.

They say he was armed and intoxicated, and threatened officers, before crashing into police vehicles as he attempted to leave the farm at about 5pm.

He was arrested and charged with five offences including threaten to kill, dangerously discharging a firearm and reckless driving to escape police.

The man will appear in the Geraldton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.