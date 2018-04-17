How SMART drumlines work on sharks

WHAT IS A SMART DRUMLINE?

- The Shark Management Alert in Real Time drumline attaches a satellite-linked communicator to a baited hook on a buoy set about 500m from the shore

HOW DOES IT WORK?

- When the shark takes the bait, the pressure triggers an alert to authorities, who then have 15 minutes to tag and free the animal one kilometre from shore before its chances of survival fall

WHAT IS THE NSW TRIAL?

- SMART drumlines have been used on the NSW north coast and as required at other spots since December 2015

- There are 100 SMART drumlines available in NSW and the latest trial is due to finish in May

HOW MUCH WILL IT COST IN WA?

- A trial at six locations would cost $10,000 a day, Deputy Premier Roger Cook says.