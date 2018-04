A 22-month-old girl has died in a car rollover in Western Australia's Mid West region.

Police say a car carrying three adults and three children was travelling along the Geraldton-Mount Magnet Road, between Yalgoo and Mullewa, about 11am on Monday when the 43-year-old female driver lost control.

The toddler was taken to the Yalgoo Nursing Post where she died from her injuries, while the other people received minor injuries in the crash.