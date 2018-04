A man accused of sexually abusing seven children starting almost 40 years ago when he was a priest at a Catholic Church has appeared in a Perth court.

Patrick Holmes, now aged 83, allegedly abused boys and girls, aged between six and 12 at the time of the first offence, between 1979 and 1992 when he served at a Shenton Park church.

He appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Monday charged with nine offences, including indecently dealing with a child, and is due back in court on June 25.