WA accuses Canberra of health care rip off

West Australians are missing out on $1 billion in federal health funding in a "Canberra rip off", the state's health minister says.

Roger Cook met with his federal counterpart Greg Hunt last week to discuss what he says is a gap that sees WA taxpayers miss out on $277 per person in health care funds, compared to the national average.

"It's time for the Canberra rip off to stop," Mr Cook told reporters on Monday.

"WA taxpayers are having to foot the bill for funding which is not coming to our state," he said.

Costs of healthcare in WA have more than doubled in the past 10 years, but only 50 per cent of costs are covered by the Commonwealth, compared to NSW which is funded up to 65 per cent.

Mr Cook said it had cost WA $53 million to plug a gap in residential aged-care funding, with another $40 million going to services in remote and regional areas.

"It means people in the bush don't receive the healthcare they need, aged patients don't get the residential aged care they need and it means the WA government has to do the heavy lifting in relation to filling the gaps," he said.

Mr Cook has asked the federal government to invest in projects that will help shift patients into aged care and correct quirks in the current system.

"The feds seem to think a hospital in Launceston is more isolated than a hospital in Port Hedland," he said.

The minister said a statewide GP shortage had reduced payments from the Medicare and pharmaceutical benefit scheme and put greater pressure on emergency departments.

About one-third of all visits to emergency were potentially treatable by a GP, Mr Cook said.

WA has signed up to the Commonwealth's $31 billion hospital funding deal, which will see the state receive an extra $3.5 billion but cap annual growth in federal spending at 6.5 per cent.

Other Labor states have continued to hold out on the deal.