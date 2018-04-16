Shark attacks on two men in WA

Two men have been separately attacked by a shark in Western Australia, with one managing to walk to an ambulance and the other bodysurfing back to shore where friends applied a tourniquet to stem his bleeding.

The attacks happened several hours apart on Monday, but within two kilometres of each other in Gracetown.

Alejandro Travaglini, 37, had surgery for injuries to both legs after he was mauled at Cobblestones beach just before 8am, and remains in a stable condition at Royal Perth Hospital.

Friends used rope from his board as a tourniquet and provided first aid until emergency crews arrived within six minutes, a St John Ambulance spokesman told AAP.

Mr Travaglini, who lives in Margaret River but is from Argentina, thanked "all the legends who helped" him up the beach.

Hours later, Jason Longgrass, 41, walked to an ambulance after he was bitten on the leg at the nearby Lefthanders break.

The beach was among several closed after a whale carcass and sharks ranging from 2.5 to 4.5 metres were spotted in the area.

Surf photographer Peter Jovic saw the attack on Mr Travaglini and said everyone was "walking around like stunned mullets" afterwards.

"If anyone is familiar with the Mick Fanning moment at Jeffreys Bay a couple of years ago, it was very similar to that, where a shark pretty much popped up and ended up knocking a surfer off his board," he told ABC radio.

"There was a lot more thrashing around after that, it was pretty hard to see what was going on.

"(He) ended up miraculously bodysurfing into a little wave and getting pushed in by a local at the same time, who was out there with him, and making it to shore before everyone came to his aid."

The Margaret River Pro surfing competition, about 15km away, was suspended for one hour before resuming at Main Break with enhanced safety measures including skis and drones.

Surfing WA event director Justin Majeks says Mr Travaglini is a "valued work crew member" at the Margaret River Pro.

"We're sending our thoughts and prayers to him and his family during this difficult time and we're working together to do everything we can to support him and his family," Mr Majeks said.

It comes after Hawaiian two-time surfing world champion John John Florence had a close encounter with two large sharks last week.

Acting Fisheries Minister Roger Cook said his primary concern was for the two victims, but expressed concern that Mr Longgrass was in the water after the beach was closed.

"Following the first incident, authorities cleared beaches, erected beach closure signs, (and) patrolled the area in boats and on foot," he said.

"This incident highlights the importance of heeding the beach closures and other warnings."

Opposition Leader Mike Nahan said the attacks emphasised the need to do more, including using SMART drumlines rather than the WA Labor government's subsidised deterrent devices.

"The current policies are simply not adequate."