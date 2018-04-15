News

Smoke warning from Perth burn-off

Sophie Moore
AAP /

A warning has been issued for a looming smoke cloud covering large swathes of Perth from a prescribed burn.

A smoke alert is in place for the Swan Coastal plain from Perth to Mandurah, including the town of Jarrahdale, with people told to take care, shut their doors and windows and turn off their air conditioners if the smoke is particularly thick.

Motorists should take care and turn on their headlights while people with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions should follow their pre-prepared treatment plan.

Parks and Wildlife say the smoke is expected to clear overnight.

