WA premier pre-empts WA euthanasia inquiry

Western Australia's premier says any voluntary euthanasia laws proposed by his government would be restricted to people with a terminal illness, pre-empting the findings of a parliamentary inquiry.

Mark McGowan told reporters on Sunday the laws the Labor government will consider would not assist people such as 104-year-old Perth academic David Goodall, who will travel to Switzerland to die despite not suffering a fatal illness.

"The legislation we're proposing actually doesn't deal with his situation, it deals with someone who is terminally ill, but I feel great sympathy for him," Mr McGowan said.

"I feel great sympathy for him and he seems like a high achiever who seems to have had enough."

The premier repeated his support for assisted dying and said he would vote in favour for its legislation, which the government plans to put to a parliamentary conscience vote after the committee examining end-of-life choices hands down its findings in August.

Revelations Dr Goodall will die by voluntary euthanasia emerged at a Friday hearing with controversial Exit International founder Philip Nitschke, who said his organisation was assisting the scientist to travel to Switzerland.

The inquiry into end-of-life choices has held more than 59 public hearings since it was launched in August and will hold a two-day session later this month, before a final session recalling groups including the Australian Medical Association WA for evidence.

