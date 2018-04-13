Reactions to WA bushfire agency changes

WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT THE WA GOVERNMENT'S PLANNED RURAL FIRE DIVISION:

- Association of Volunteer Bush Fire Brigades WA president Dave Gossage: "Our ideal was to have a totally independent rural fire service ... but accept that the current financial and political realty made that virtually impossible."

- WAFarmers president Tony York: "Volunteer firefighters, often being the landowners themselves, are quite often the first on the scene ... by increasing the input from and training of bushfire volunteers, the very best knowledge and experience in bushfire management and mitigation is being captured."

- Shadow Minister for Emergency Services Steve Thomas: "The minister should have announced the rural fire sub-department will have an independent budget that will be quarantined within the DFES budget, so the parliament and the community can have confidence that the rural fire budget is actually being spent on rural services."