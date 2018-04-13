WA man jailed for killing pregnant ex-wife

A WA truck driver who killed his pregnant, estranged wife at her home, then dragged her bleeding body outside and stole her car before setting it on fire has been jailed for 10 years.

A WA truck driver has been jailed for 10 years for the murder of his estranged wife Charma Annear.

Mervyn Annear, 65, was convicted by a jury of unlawfully killing Charma Annear at her Laverton home, and pleaded guilty to stealing a car and setting it on fire in November 2016.

The WA Supreme Court heard on Friday that Ms Annear was six months pregnant with another man's child and told Annear she did not want to reconcile with him when he visited her home.

Justice Joseph McGrath said Annear returned the next day to confront the woman.

"This was a well-planned excursion. You chose a time very early in the morning, knowing that no other person would be in attendance at the deceased's residence," he said.

Annear picked up a large, heavy pot and struck Ms Annear to the back of her head at least twice, causing large cuts.

She fell to the floor and he landed on top of her, applying pressure to her body, although her cause of death was unascertained.

"Your falling on top of the deceased was not an accident ... you chose to inflict your entire weight on a very small, pregnant woman who was injured," Justice McGrath said.

Annear then dragged her body out of the carport area adjacent to the unit and testified "there was heaps of blood everywhere".

He claimed he intended to take her to a hospital, but Justice McGrath said that was a "deliberate untruth".

Annear then stole some items from the home and left in her car, which he then destroyed by fire in an attempt to make it appear her death happened during a bungled burglary.

Justice McGrath said Annear showed no remorse or victim empathy.

Annear must serve at least eight years behind bars before he can be eligible for parole.