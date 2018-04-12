DNA helps jail man for 2002 WA sex attack

A breakthrough in DNA technology that allowed WA police to charge a man over a sexual assault that happened more than a decade earlier has resulted in him being jailed for three years.

Adam Prow pleaded guilty last year to sexually penetrating a 14-year-old girl in December 2002 when he grabbed her from behind and pulled her to the ground before a witness heard her screams and stopped to help.

Police spoke to Prow, who was aged 19 at the time, on the day of the attack but he was not arrested until October last year and was extradited from South Australia.

Advancements in forensic technology revealed the victim's underwear was ripped and contained Prow's DNA, the WA District Court heard on Thursday.

Judge Belinda Lonsdale said Prow used violence to restrain the girl, and she described his attack as brazen.

"What is particularly frightening about your conduct is that it was an attack on a complete stranger in broad daylight," she said.

"It must have been absolutely terrifying for your victim."

The court heard Prow, now aged 34, was disgusted by his past behaviour.

Judge Lonsdale accepted Prow was remorseful and noted he had not committed any further sexual offences since 2004, although he had continued with his substance abuse.

His previous sexual offending included exposing himself to a 50-year-old woman at a park and grabbing her buttocks in 2002, grabbing a 16-year-old girl's breasts and thrusting at her in 2003, and exposing himself to two 15-year-old girls in 2004.

Prow will be eligible for parole after serving 18 months behind bars.